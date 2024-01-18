(MENAFN) Ukraine has experienced a significant decline in its ranking on the Global Firepower (GFP) index, dropping from 15th place in the summer of the previous year to 18th place in the most recent update. The GFP index assesses a country's military strength, and Ukraine's latest rating is 0.2598, with 0.0 considered optimal. This decline is attributed to its unsuccessful counteroffensive, which was planned and supported by Western nations.



In May 2023, Ukraine held the 15th position with a rating of 0.2516, a ranking partially influenced by the "financial and material backing from the West," according to GFP. Reports from the Russian Defense Ministry in December estimated that Ukraine had received over $200 billion in aid from the United States and its allies. At that time, GFP highlighted the significance of 2023 as a critical year in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.



The turning point occurred when Kiev initiated a grand counteroffensive in Zaporozhye, strategically designed to reach the Azov Sea and sever the Russian "land bridge" to Crimea. This operation, meticulously planned by United States and United Kingdom generals, involved the deployment of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery supplied by NATO. However, the Western-backed plan faced a setback after just four days due to substantial losses, as revealed by a recent Washington Post analysis.



Despite Kiev's forces continuing the fight for an additional four months, the operation resulted in 125,000 casualties and the loss of 16,000 pieces of heavy equipment. The objectives set by Ukraine were not achieved, marking a significant setback in the ongoing conflict. The GFP index reflects the changing dynamics of military strength, shedding light on the impact of recent events on Ukraine's standing in global military rankings.



MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737388