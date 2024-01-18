Dense Fog, Cold Day Conditions To Continue For Two More Days In North India: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over North India during next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, in the range of 7-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

"These are below normal by 1 to 3 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius was reported at Ludhiana (Punjab)," said the IMD.

The IMD further said that jet stream winds of the order of 140-160 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of North India.

"It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of jet stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days," said the IMD.

The IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning over some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Thursday to Saturday and dense fog in isolated pockets during Sunday and January 23 morning.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh during Thursday late night to January 23 morning while dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and north Rajasthan on Friday and dense fog in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan on Saturday," said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday and cold day in isolated pockets on Saturday and Sunday.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar and West Uttar Pradesh during Thursday and January 22 and over West Rajasthan on Friday," said the IMD.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday and Friday and cold wave conditions on Saturday and Sunday," said the IMD.

--IANS

ssh/svn