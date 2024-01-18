Solving User Problems Associated With Dexs, Alpha Vault, Joins Fastercapital's Acceleration Program.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai,18th January 2024: Alpha Vault is an innovative startup that is set to revolutionize the crypto investment ecosystem. Alpha Vault has been accepted into FasterCapital's Acceleration program, which offers a wide range of support and resources to startups looking to grow and succeed in the dynamic world of technology.



Alpha Vault addresses the major user problems associated with decentralized exchanges (DEXs) by providing a secure and reliable platform for crypto trading. With a rigorous quality and reputation check process, all the coins, DEXs, and bridges listed on Alpha Vault are carefully vetted to ensure trust and authenticity. The platform's verification of smart contracts adds an extra layer of security, making it nearly impossible for trading scams or worthless coins to go unnoticed.



What sets Alpha Vault apart is its user-friendly interface, simplifying the creation and understanding of smart contracts. The platform's predefined vaults offer checked and verified smart contracts, allowing users to trade with confidence. Additionally, Alpha Vault's commitment to trust, freedom, and wealth creation is evident through its decentralized wallet system, multi-chain integration, complete privacy, and low transaction fees.



Alpha Vault is based in the United Arab Emirates and is raising a capital of $500K.



Founder of Alpha Vault, Vibhor Khare, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to be accepted into FasterCapital's program. Their expertise and global network will be invaluable in accelerating our growth,ï¿1⁄2



Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, is excited to welcome Alpha Vault to the program He commented, "We believe that the innovative approach to solving the trust, security, and liquidity problems in the crypto industry is great. We will provide Alpha Vault with comprehensive mentoring, reviewing, and fundraising assistance to help them reach their full potential."

