Super Collectibles announces the launch of one piece trading card game booster box on pre-order. This month adding to their list of collectibles is the one piece TCG special pre-order collectible apart from Funko Pop Vinyl and Collectible figurines. The company has been steadily adding to their online collection of action figures, statues and various TCGs for sale. 2 exclusive boxes of one piece TCG special booster box (JP) has been added this month to the already existing 6 booster box one piece TCG. The sale of these kinds of collectible cards in Australia has been growing and people of all ages love it. Building winning Decks, creating strategies using essential accessories are a part of one piece TCG. Many people have started to place orders through the pre-order scheme on the website.



The company introduced the one piece TCG booster box consisting of an exciting world of pirates, battles and hunting treasures with the help of cards in the one piece world. Creating a formidable pirate crew is what the deck building means. The various booster boxes launched in the website and available only on pre-orders are:



ï¿1⁄2One Piece Card Game - 500Yrs Later (OP-07) - Booster Box [JP] with an estimated release date of 24 February 2024.

ï¿1⁄2One Piece Card Game - Extra Booster Memorial Collection (EB-01) - Booster Box [JP] with an estimated release date of 27 February 2024.



The 500 years later booster box contains Bonney from the Supernovas and Hancock from the Kuja Pirates featured in this OP07 One Piece set! Additionally, there will be other themes included in this OP-07 one piece pack. Six new leader cards will be introduced in this, including the fiery leader D from the famous Revolutionary Army! Fresh and surprising strategies will be introduced by these leaders, promising to add excitement to the playing experience. The website has a special note that says,ï¿1⁄2 Only Japanese cards are contained in this Japanese One Piece setï¿1⁄2.



The second Pre-order booster box is for the fans of the popular anime series. The Bandai One Piece Card Game Extra Booster Memorial Collection [Eb-01] is a 24 pack box. The set is perfect for collectors and gamers, as it contains 24 booster packs that contain rare cards from the One Piece universe. These boxes are only available on pre-booking. The company has specifically mentioned in their website that these will be expected to ship within 2 weeks from the order date and after their launch worldwide. Reading the shipping policy is advised by the company in case of returning or cancelling the pre-booked order of one piece TCG. People interested may check out their website and avail various offers.



