Air Products Expands Project Delivery Centre In Vadodara

Bengaluru, 16th January 2024: Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leader in industrial gases and clean hydrogen projects, today announced the opening of its expanded Project Delivery Centre in Vadodara, India. The Centre was inaugurated by Ahmed Hababou, President, Middle East, Egypt and Turkey and India, Air Products, in the presence of other dignitaries and guests.



The state-of-the-art Project Delivery Centre measures 246,000 square feet and is spread across 10 floors, with a capacity for expansion up to approximately 1,400 employees. The Project Delivery Centre will house a growing diverse team that is focused on delivering world-class engineering, procurement, construction and project execution services for Air Products' activities and projects throughout the world.



Sushila Mani, Managing Director, Air Products India, said: "We opened our second Project Delivery Centre in Vadodara in 2020 and have almost tripled our work force across India since that time, paving the way to establish this advanced, state-of-the-art office as another key base for our highly skilled and committed talent. As we continue to grow in the region, this office will make additional significant contributions towards Air Products' industrial gas and hydrogen leadership, attracting highly skilled and diverse talent who have a shared passion for the cleaner future we're helping to build."



Air Products which was certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in India in 2023, is now present in four states of India, operating a Project Delivery Centre and Digital Technology center in Pune, Maharashtra; a Project Delivery Centre in Vadodara, Gujarat; a world-scale, Industrial Gas Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery in Kochi, Kerala; and an under construction Industrial Gas Complex at IOCL's Barauni Refinery in Barauni, Bihar.





About Air Products



Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.



The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For

