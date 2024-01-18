Bitdeal Launches AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Bots For Maximising Profits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bitdeal, the leading cryptocurrency exchange development company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered crypto trading bots service. This provides a plug-and-play solution for cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts to automate their trading strategies.
The unpredictable volatility of crypto markets generates opportunities as well as risks for traders. Bitdeal's AI bots are designed to rapidly capitalize on short-term opportunities and mitigate downside risks by continuously scanning market movements across 4000+ coin pairs. The bots execute pre-coded trading strategies including technical analysis, arbitrage, algorithmic trading, and more based on machine learning algorithms.
"Automated crypto trading powered by AI represents the next big transformation in digital asset markets, just like it did in traditional quant trading. By leveraging Bitdealï¿1⁄2s institutional-grade AI bots tailored to an individualï¿1⁄2s risk appetite, our clients can consistently outperform passive crypto buy and hold strategies," said ElifAylin, Lead of AI Products at Bitdeal.
Key features of Bitdealï¿1⁄2s managed AI crypto trading bots:
Cloud-based bots running 24/7 high frequency algorithmic trading
Backtested bot performance with proven >120% annual returns
Support for Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken spot exchanges
Flexible risk management guardrails
Ongoing bot enhancements from quantified insights
Bitdeal serves retail traders along with cryptocurrency funds and exchanges worldwide with new era solutions. Powered by machine learning and driven by innovation, the company enables clients to unlock hidden alpha in crypto markets. Get your free demo to explore game-changing AI bots engineered for outsized gains.
