Golden West Packaging Group Receives Silver Medal From Ecovadis For Sustainability In Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUMMARY:

Golden West Packaging Group, LLC ( ), an independent manufacturer of custom packaging products and one of the largest paper recyclers in the western U.S., is pleased to announce that it has earned a silver medal for sustainability in business from EcoVadis. The award recognizes that Golden West Packaging Group operates in the top 20 percent of companies that participate in the

rating service.



CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on sustainability in every aspect of operations, Golden West Packaging Group, LLC ( )

not only reduces material usage through thoughtful design, but it also utilizes responsibly sourced and managed raw materials. In addition, Golden West Packaging Group is one of the largest paper recyclers in the western United States, closing the loop on its 360-degree commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, has recognized that commitment by awarding Golden West with a silver medal for 2023. The rating places the packaging company in the top 20 percent of all companies that participated in the program over the past 12 months, regardless of the industry they serve.

The EcoVadis Medals Program recognizes eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology.

Medals are awarded based on scores in each of the four sustainability themes as set by EcoVadis, namely: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainability Procurement.

"Receiving the EcoVadis Silver Medal recognition is a significant milestone for our company and a reflection of our steadfast commitment to sustainability," said Craig Reese, CEO of Golden West Packaging. "This achievement underscores our dedication to integrating eco-friendly and responsible practices into every facet of our business, from product design and development to supply chain management and our Golden West culture built on ethics and inclusion. We believe that accountability in our operations is not just good for the environment but also a crucial aspect of delivering value to our customers and partners."

About Golden West Packaging Group, LLC

Golden West Packaging Group ( ) is one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of custom packaging products in North America. With a long history of high performance and innovation, Golden West Packaging combines local touch with global reach to deliver packaging solutions that help its customers sell more product. Everything the company does supports this mission.

Formed in 2017 by Lindsay Goldberg LLC from established operations going back more than seven decades, Golden West has quickly become the largest mill-independent provider of customized post-print corrugated boxes and folding cartons on the west coast.

CONTACT:

Scott White

Golden West Packaging Group

Email: [email protected]

Office: (888) 501-5893

SOURCE Golden West Packaging Group