Russia Injured 1,195 Children In Ukraine Already

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,715 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of January 18, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 520 children were killed and more than 1,195 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The data is not final. Work is ongoing to establish the numbers in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 504, Kharkiv - 315, Kherson - 145, Kyiv - 130, Dnipropetrovs'k - 111, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Mykolaiv - 101, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

Twoinjured as Russian troops drop guided bomb on village in Kupiansk district

On January 17, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were injured in the shelling of the village of Malyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

As reported, a 61-year-old woman died as a result of the Russian shelling of Malyi Burluk. The 10-year-old boy, who lost his leg, is in hospital.