Russians Shell Three Communities In Chernihiv Region With Cannon, Rocket Artillery Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired cannon and rocket artillery at three communities in the Chernihiv region, damaging a house.
This was reported by the North Operational Command on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.
"Semenivka community was shelled: 3 attacks on Karpovychi: 12 shells, probably cannon artillery. The shelling damaged a household and a house. Zarichchya - 3 shells, probably cannon artillery. Bleshnya - 2 attacks: 14 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar.
Leonivka - 8 shells, probably 82 mm mortar. The Snovsk community: Yeline - 7 shells, probably 120 mm mortar. The Horodnya community: Hasychivka - 18 shells, probably MLRS," the statement reads.
As reported, 80% of educational institutions in the Chernihiv region that were damaged as a result of Russian aggression have already been restored.
