Enemy Hits Apartment Building In Kupiansk, One Killed, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked an apartment building in Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, killing a woman and injuring two men.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The invaders attacked the city of Kupiansk. A 57-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. A 57-year-old and a 61-year-old man were injured. The invaders hit an apartment building," the statement said.
Read also:
Woman killed in enemy attack on Kupiansk
district
The inspection of the sites of shelling is ongoing.
As reported, Russian troops shelled more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people.
MENAFN18012024000193011044ID1107737298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.