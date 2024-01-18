More Than 2,300 Applicants Willing To Join Restoration Of Ukraine - Ministry Of Reintegration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the latest data, 2,331 people are ready to join the personnel reserve for the civil service in the liberated territories of Ukraine, of whom 2,132 have already been enrolled.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"Most of the candidates are men. They submitted 1,329 applications. Women sent 1,002 forms," the statement reads.

As the Ministry of Reintegration reminded, the project to create a personnel reserve for the liberated territories is experimental. It provides advanced training for people who want to work in the territories liberated from Russia in state authorities and military administrations.

"If you want to join the restoration of the de-occupied territories and have the necessary education, follow the link, register in the system, and fill out the form," the ministry said.

The project is coordinated by the Ministry of Reintegration and the National Agency for Civil Service.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada has set up a working group to solve housing issues for IDPs.