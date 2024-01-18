DIU Drones Attack Oil Depot In Leningrad Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation during which Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region on the night of January 18.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the special services.

"The DIU conducted a special operation to hit a target in the Leningrad region," the source said in response to a question about whether the DIU was involved in the drone attack on the oil depot.

As reported, on January 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on a facility in the Leningrad region of Russia. The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA writes that the drone crashed and exploded on the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal, which is the largest Russian oil transshipment terminal in the Baltic region.