No Restrictions On Crossing Polish-Ukrainian Border - Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Polish-Ukrainian border, traffic through checkpoints is not limited and is quite intense.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the national United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border is now resolved, all the directions that were blocked have been unblocked... Now the traffic is quite intense. For example, if 100-150 trucks crossed the border in both directions through the largest infrastructure direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint during the blockade, the number of crossings over the past day is more than 1,100 trucks," Demchenko said.

Also, according to him, traffic continues to move through the Rava-Ruska and Krakivets checkpoints.

As of the morning, there are queues at all four unblocked checkpoints, but they are much smaller. "There are 1,100 trucks in queues at all four of these destinations... But with this intensity, the queue will not be that long," Demchenko added.

At the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia, 420 trucks are queuing up. On the border with Hungary, at the Tysa checkpoint, there are just over 500 trucks, but Demchenko says this is the result of previous attempts to block the checkpoints when drivers were looking for opportunities to cross the border.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.