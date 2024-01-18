Azerbaijani People's Artist Shines At Opera Bastille

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov, has performed in
Adriana Lecouvreur, an opera in four acts by Francesco Cilea to an
Italian libretto by Arturo Colautti.
The opera, based on the 1849 play Adrienne Lecouvreur by Eugène
Scribe and Ernest Legouvé, was shown at the Opera Bastille, Azernews reports.
Yusif Eyvazov shared the same stage with Russian People's Artist
Anna Netrebko, Prima of the Mariinsky Theatre Ekaterina Semenchuk,
and others. The Azerbaijani opera singer performed the role of
Maurizio.
The opera performance was sold out; at the end of the show, the
audience applauded the artists for a long time.
Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov
is a regular guest at the world's leading opera houses. His name is
included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.
The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for
Deutsche Grammophon, including a complete recording of Puccini's
"Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his
spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album
"Romanza".
In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist
of Azerbaijan.
In 2023, Yusif Eyvazov was appointed director of the Azerbaijan
State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.
