President Ilham Aliyev Accepts Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Senegal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials from
the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
the Republic of Senegal, Cheikh Gueye, Azernews reports.
