Azerbaijani Parliament Calls To Suspend All French Assets In Country, Including Total

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary
Ties of Milli Majlis has adopted a statement in connection with the
resolution of the French Senate, Azernews reports.
It is noted in the statement that due to the anti-Azerbaijani
policy pursued by the French government, including the resolutions
adopted against Azerbaijan in both chambers of the French
parliament so far, relations between the two countries are at the
lowest level in history and in fact can be considered
suspended.
The Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and
Interparliamentary Ties recommended the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets of
French officials in Azerbaijan, stop all economic ties with France,
withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan,
and prevent the participation of French companies in any projects
ordered by Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to
take steps to recognise the independence of Kanaka, Maniha, and
Corsica.
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107737287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.