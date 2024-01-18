               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Parliament Calls To Suspend All French Assets In Country, Including Total


1/18/2024 5:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of Milli Majlis has adopted a statement in connection with the resolution of the French Senate, Azernews reports.

It is noted in the statement that due to the anti-Azerbaijani policy pursued by the French government, including the resolutions adopted against Azerbaijan in both chambers of the French parliament so far, relations between the two countries are at the lowest level in history and in fact can be considered suspended.

The Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties recommended the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets of French officials in Azerbaijan, stop all economic ties with France, withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan, and prevent the participation of French companies in any projects ordered by Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to take steps to recognise the independence of Kanaka, Maniha, and Corsica.

