Azerbaijan Discloses Fines On Breaching Law By Market Subjects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
In 2023, consideration of 48 cases on signs of unfair
competition was completed in Azerbaijan, and financial sanctions of
up to 650 thousand manats were applied to 24 market subjects who
violated the law, Azernews reports.
Mammad Abbasbeyli, the head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer
Markets Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, said
this at a press conference on the results of last year.
He said that last year, 26 business entities voluntarily
eliminated violations of the law.
"Furthermore, from January 1 of this year, the new law on state
procurement will enter into force; thereby, significant steps have
been taken towards finalising the transition to electronic
procurement. As a result of electronic procurement, public
procurement will be more accessible to entrepreneurs and will
promote competition in the relevant field."
M. Abbasbeyli added that the number of total purchases in 2023
was more than 7.5 billion manats.
"In the reporting period, the share of electronic purchases in
total purchases was 22.4%. Compared to 2022, the volume of
electronic purchases last year increased by 32.9%."
