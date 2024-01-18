               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM Abdullahian: Iran Always Supported Peaceful Dialog Between Azerbaijan, Armenia


1/18/2024 5:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, at a meeting with Armenian President Vahon Khachaturian in Davos, Switzerland, said that Iran has always supported and supports peaceful dialog between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

According to H. Amir Abdullahian, Iran believes that stability in the region can be achieved through regional solutions.

The Foreign Minister noted that Iran attaches great importance to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides held talks about the expansion of bilateral cooperation and trade relations.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian is also attending the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107737285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search