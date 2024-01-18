FM Abdullahian: Iran Always Supported Peaceful Dialog Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, at a meeting
with Armenian President Vahon Khachaturian in Davos, Switzerland,
said that Iran has always supported and supports peaceful dialog
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
According to H. Amir Abdullahian, Iran believes that stability
in the region can be achieved through regional solutions.
The Foreign Minister noted that Iran attaches great importance
to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.
During the meeting, the sides held talks about the expansion of
bilateral cooperation and trade relations.
It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdullahian is also attending the World Economic Forum held in
Davos, Switzerland.
