FM Abdullahian: Iran Always Supported Peaceful Dialog Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, at a meeting with Armenian President Vahon Khachaturian in Davos, Switzerland, said that Iran has always supported and supports peaceful dialog between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

According to H. Amir Abdullahian, Iran believes that stability in the region can be achieved through regional solutions.

The Foreign Minister noted that Iran attaches great importance to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides held talks about the expansion of bilateral cooperation and trade relations.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian is also attending the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.