Ecuador arrests about 2K suspects after recent surge in violence

(MENAFN) Ecuador has detained close to 2,000 individuals in the aftermath of a recent surge in violence, with 158 of them facing charges related to terrorism. The unrest included a dramatic incident on January 9, where armed individuals stormed a television studio during a live broadcast, holding journalists at gunpoint. Simultaneously, violence erupted in six prisons, resulting in 178 staff members being held hostage by inmates, a situation that was eventually resolved with the release of all seized prison personnel.



In response to these acts of violence, President Daniel Noboa took decisive action by classifying 22 criminal groups as terrorist organizations, imposing a 60-day state of emergency, and acknowledging an "internal armed conflict" within the country. The authorities have also reported the killing of five alleged members of these designated terrorist groups, along with the tragic murder of two police officers. Additionally, eleven individuals who were kidnapped by these groups have been rescued.



Since last Tuesday, law enforcement has seized 728 firearms, 41 gun feeders, nearly 21,200 bullets, and 521 explosives. Substantial quantities of drugs totaling over 6 tons and nearly USD6,000 in cash have also been confiscated. The government has documented 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure, as well as twelve assaults on police institutions.



