Hard Asset Management Two-Part Documentary On The Central Bank Digital Currencies And Smart Contracts

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Exploring the New Era of Monetary Control and Surveillance: A Deep Dive into CBDCs

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Hard Asset Management is proud to announce the release of its two-part short documentary, now available for viewing. This compelling series offers an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving landscape of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their profound implications on global finance and personal freedom.

Part 1: The Rise of Centralized Digital Currencies and the End of Financial Anonymity

The first part of the documentary discusses the world of CBDCs, centralized government blockchain monetary platforms starkly different from decentralized cryptocurrencies. It highlights the increasing activities in CBDC development, particularly in 2022 and 2023, led by global institutions like the IMF and BIS. The documentary emphasizes how CBDCs potentially mark the end of financial privacy, with central banks gaining real-time oversight of all transactions. This segment also explores the chilling example set by China's digital yuan and its linkage to a social credit system, illustrating the potential for financial transactions to become tools of surveillance and control.

Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management, comments, "As we navigate this juncture in financial history, it's important to understand the ramifications of CBDCs. They represent a shift in our understanding of money, privacy, and personal liberty."

Part 2: Centralized Blockchain Digital Ledger and the Shift in Asset Control

The second part of the documentary focuses on the centralization of blockchain technology and its implications. It discusses the role of smart contracts and the increasing government control over blockchain and AI, raising concerns about asset confiscation and surveillance. The documentary also examines the Corporate Transparency Act and the FedNow service, highlighting the increasing centralization of wealth and asset control.

"Through these documentaries, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the digital transformations reshaping our world," Briggs adds. "In a time where digital centralization is a growing concern, we underscore the importance of diversifying into tangible assets like rare coins and precious metals, offering a sanctuary from digital oversight."

The documentary series is a must-watch for anyone interested in the future of finance and the shifting dynamics of digital currencies. Viewers are invited to explore these critical issues and consider the enduring value of tangible assets in an increasingly digital world.

