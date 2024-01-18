Munich airport detain Arnold Schwarzenegger for luxury watch

(MENAFN) Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly held at the Munich airport for a duration of three hours, as confirmed by a US-based news agency.



According to a knowledgeable source, Schwarzenegger journeyed to Germany "with a watch he owns" and "might be auctioning" off at a charity event scheduled for Thursday in Kitzbühel.



"He was never asked to fill out a declaration form, and he answered every question from customs officers honestly. He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie."



While in custody, Schwarzenegger consented to pre-paying any potential taxes associated with the watch.



"The watch will likely still be auctioned tomorrow, and the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative will properly report it, as all of Arnold’s nonprofits do," a source familiar with the event stated. "His charity auctions raise millions of dollars every year for after-school programs for kids all over the United States and environmental work around the world. We hope Germany spends as much energy turning around their economy as they do asking for tax payments for people’s property they bring into the country, and we hope next time they don’t make him pay taxes on his suits."

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107737280