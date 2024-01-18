Bihar Police Arrest Man For Beheading Girlfriend On Suspicion Of Affair

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) Police managed to crack the gruesome murder of a coaching institute student in Kaimur district in Bihar on January 11, by arresting her boyfriend on Thursday.

Lalit Mohan Sharma, SP, Kaimur said that the accused Shamim Quraishi, who was the victim's boyfriend, killed her on the suspicion that she was cheating on him.

“Shamim Quraishi called the girl for a date and took her to Madurni hill on a bike on January 11. There the accused slit her throat and later beheaded her. After committing the crime, he took her head in a coaching institute bag and dumped the body there. We recovered the decapitated body from Madurni hill on January 11,” Sharma said.

“During the investigation, we used a sniffer dog and managed to find a letter and a knife which was used in the commission of the crime. The letter was written by the accused, blaming the victim's uncle and another youth, in order to mislead the police,” Sharma said.

“We analysed the movement of the victim and her contacts and zeroed-in on Shamim Quraishi on the basis of suspicion. His mobile location was found in the Madurni hill region on January 11. When we quizzed him, he broke down and revealed the entire incident.

“Shamim Quraishi also revealed that after beheading the victim he took her head in a coaching institute bag and roamed around the area for some time. Then he dumped it in a well located in an abandoned house in front of his coaching centre. We have recovered her head from the well,” Sharma said.

“Shamim Quraishi came in contact with the victim as both of them were studying in the same class of a coaching centre in Bhabhua. An FIR has been registered against Shamim Quraishi in Chainpur Police Station and we will request the court for speedy trial in this gruesome murder," Sharma said.

