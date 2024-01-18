Singapore Transport Minister Resigns, Faces 27 Charges, Including Corruption

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (NNN-CNA) – Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, was charged with 27 offenses in court today, according to local media reports.

Iswaran was charged with corruption, obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with, as a public servant, and obstructing the course of justice, said the reports.

He was reported to have received benefits from local business tycoon, Ong Beng Seng, with a total value of more than 384,000 Singapore dollars (about 286,000 U.S. dollars).

Iswaran rejected the charges and reiterated his innocence, noting that he will focus on clearing his name.

Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, accepted Iswaran's resignation as the transport minister, and as a member of Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) yesterday, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, today.

Iswaran also resigned as a member of parliament, said the statement.

Lee appointed Chee Hong Tat as the transport minister to replace Iswaran.

The prime minister noted that, the government has dealt with this case rigorously in accordance with the law, and he is determined to uphold the integrity of the party and the government.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, also head of the next-generation leadership of Singapore, confirmed in a press release, PAP's zero-tolerance on corruption and stressed that the case will not have an impact on political succession.

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau started investigations into Iswaran in July, 2023.– NNN-CNA