Pakistan strikes insurgents based in Iran in response to bombing in Baluchistan

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, Pakistan carried out a sequence of military strikes against insurgents based in Iran in retaliation for a lethal bombing that occurred in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan on Tuesday.



The Pakistan Armed Forces conducted a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes" against Pakistani terrorists in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan province as part of an intelligence-based operation named "Marg Bar Sarmachar," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) characterized the strikes as successful, resulting in the death of a "number of terrorists."



"Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves *Sarmachars* on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran," the MoFA declared, it continued that it has shared "multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists."



Pakistan stated that the "lack of action" towards its "serious concerns" led to the "Sarmachars" being able to harm innocent Pakistanis without facing repercussions. This, in turn, prompted the military strikes on Thursday following credible intelligence reports indicating the imminent occurrence of large-scale terrorist activities.



Although the country stated that it "fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Iran, it emphasized that it cannot compromise the security or national interests of Pakistan.

