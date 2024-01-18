The Woman Who Walked Around The World

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On May 2, 2014, with $12,000 saved, Angela Maxwell left her best friend's home in Bend, Oregon, to start Six years and 20,000 miles walk around the world.

There's no pre-approved path for the small ranks of pedestrian circumnavigators, the dozen or so people who've claimed they've walked around the world-so Maxwell devised her own route.

She traveled the 175 miles to Portland, and then across Western Australia. She next headed to Vietnam, where she hiked 60 miles from Da Nang to Hue and then spent three weeks recovering from dengue fever.

A year into her circumnavigation, she arrived in Mongolia. One night, a two weeks' hike from Mongolia's capital city of Ulaanbaatar, in a valley surrounded by mountains, a stranger entered her tent and raped her.“It was the moment that every woman is afraid of before they go out into the world,” the 37-year-old former business consultant says.

Less than a year after completing her monumental hike, Maxwell shares her reasons for doing it, how she prepared, and how the journey changed her life.“IT FELT LIKE A BIGGER RISK FOR HER NOT TO GO”.

She wasn't satisfied with her job as a life coach and business consultant or the rat race in general. She was looking for a new direction that would allow her to form deeper connections to the world, to nature, and herself.

