Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Been Nominated For An Oscar

According to a new report, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be getting a major Oscars campaign ahead of this year's awards show.
After months of anticipation and speculation, Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released in theaters last week, bringing Tom Holland's Homecoming trilogy to a close. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the web-slinger (and if Holland will be involved), No Way Home is proving to be a massive hit.
The latest
Spider-Man
entry currently holds a franchise high for the Rotten Tomatoes audience score, sitting at a lofty 99%.
No Way Home is also currently at a 94% critical rating on the site, putting it ahead of 2004's acclaimed Spider-Man 2 and behind only 2018's Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. In addition to overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, the film has proven to be a box office sensation, now occupying the number two spot for biggest domestic box office opening weekends of all time, beat only by Avengers: Endgame.
A new report from
THR
reveals that, with the film's positive reception, the team behind
Spider-Man: No Way Home
will be campaigning hard this year for Oscars recognition.
No Way Home
is already on the shortlist for Best VFX.
