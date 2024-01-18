               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jaish-Ul-Adl Claims Killing Senior Revolutionary Guard Corps Officer In Sistan And Baluchistan


1/18/2024 5:02:36 AM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' rocket attack on Jaish

    Adl in Pakistan, the group took responsibility for the assassination of Hossein-Ali Javedanfar, the former deputy of the Revolutionary Guards in Saravan.

    The group stated that two of Javedanfar's bodyguards were also killed in this operation.

    The Revolutionary Guards announced on Wednesday that Javedanfar had been killed in a“terrorist act” on the Khash-Zahedan road.

    The Revolutionary Guards' rocket attack prompted a swift response from Pakistan, but Iranian authorities defended their actions as part of their efforts to ensure their country's security.

    Meanwhile, Ahmad Goudarzi, the commander of the border region in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran, announced on Wednesday that Iranian border guards had killed a rebel and wounded two others in a clash with militants in the Jakigour region of Rask.

    The Iranian border official stated that they had intended to enter Iranian territory.

    Last year, in an attack on a police headquarters in Rask County, 11 people were killed and several others were injured.

