(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle Eastern Defense Budget Overview, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global strategic landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift with the Middle Eastern defense sector at the forefront of significant growth, propelled by complex geopolitical dynamics and an unyielding pursuit for military modernization. A newly released research publication now featured on our website delves into this critical industry, offering an in-depth exploration of the market trends and an analytical overview of defense budgets in key regional players from 2023 to 2025.

Analyzing Growth Accelerators and Market Dynamics

The study elucidates the growth accelerators in the region, emphasizing the significant rise in defense investments by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The report scrutinizes various factors impacting these decisions, including heightened concerns over maritime security, oil trade stability, and the multifaceted threats emanating from Iran. These elements drive the urgency in showcasing military prowess and deterrence.

Cultural and Business Influences in the Defense Market

The Middle Eastern defense market landscape is undergoing noteworthy changes with emergent local enterprises making pivotal strides. These range from burgeoning defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the burgeoning defense ties spurred on by the Abraham Accords. The publication takes a closer look at how these burgeoning relations and evolving regional norms are influencing business practices within the defense sector.

Emerging Business Models and Technological Advancements

Taking a bird's-eye view of the sector, the research also forecasts emerging business models and examines the evolving technological frontiers encompassing core military domains. This encompassing analysis provides a holistic view of the changes and advancements that are shaping the industry.

The mentioned research publication offers decision-makers, industry analysts, and defense professionals an exhaustive repository of strategic knowledge and market foresightedness, imperative for navigating the complex and ever-evolving defense industry of the Middle East.

For access to the complete analysis and to gain strategic insights into the Middle Eastern defense market trends, key drivers, budget forecasts, and competitive dynamics for the period of 2023-2025, please visit our website's research section.

Comprehensive Assessments and Future Projections



One of the core elements of this research is the meticulous evaluation of the defense budgets of leading nations, paired with the analyzation of military strategies and the landscape of local and international competition.

Another focal point is the dissection of key deals and strategic alliances that are reinforcing the narrative of business cooperation across various defense entities. The study sheds light on pivotal growth drivers such as digitalization, progressive localization trends, and shifting strategic regional tides that are poised to redraw the market landscape.



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900