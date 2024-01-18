Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Comprehensive Report 2024 Top Players, Key Regions And Segmentation Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate. Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Overview
The global pulmonary function testing devices market achieved a revenue of approximately US$ 2.0 billion in 2022, with an estimated growth to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2031. The market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. Pulmonary function testing involves a series of tests assessing the efficiency of lung functions, crucial for diagnosing lung diseases such as bronchitis, asthma, and emphysema.
The growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market is driven by the rise in the geriatric population, prevalence of lung-related disorders, and global adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. Demand for Minimally Invasive Tests:
Increased demand for minimally invasive tests for lung diseases is a key factor expanding the market. Chronic Lung Diseases:
The growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic lung diseases worldwide have heightened the demand for pulmonary function testing devices for disease diagnosis. Awareness and Cost Constraints:
Factors such as the lack of awareness about pulmonary tests and the high cost of medical devices pose challenges to market growth. Healthcare Market in Developing Countries:
The emerging healthcare market in developing countries provides opportunities for key players in the pulmonary function testing devices market. Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the pulmonary function testing system market. The increased awareness of lung health and the demand for pulmonary tests to diagnose and assess lung efficiency in COVID-19 patients contributed to the markets growth. Regional Analysis
North America Dominance: In 2022, North America dominated the pulmonary function testing systems market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain this dominance. The regions demand for advanced medical devices and robust research and development facilities contribute to its leadership. Asia-Pacific Growth: Asia-Pacific, the second-largest contributor in 2022, is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate. The regions rapid increase in chronic lung diseases raises the demand for diagnostic tests. Leading Companies
Leading companies in the global pulmonary function testing devices market include Chest M.I Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd., Cosmed srl, Data Sciences International Inc., Eco Medics AG, Geratherm Medical AG, JK Medical System Pvt. Ltd., Medical Electronic Construction, Medical Equipment Europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Morgan Scientific Inc, NDD Medical Technologies Inc, Omron Corporation, Pulm One Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., Schiller AG, Koko LLC, Vyaire Medical Inc., and other prominent key players. Segmentation Outline Product
Portable PFT Devices Complete PFT Devices Test Type
Spirometry Peak flow meter Lung Volume Test Gas Exchange Testing Maximal Voluntary Ventilation Others Application
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Asthma Chronic Shortness of Breath Restrictive Lung Disease Others End user
Hospital Clinical laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories Others Region
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Rest Of Asia-Pacific LAMEA
Latin America Middle East Africa
