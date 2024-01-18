Rail Logistics Market Trends 2024 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players And Growth Factor Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Rail Logistics Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Rail Logistics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

The global rail logistics market witnessed a revenue of approximately US$ 2,116.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3,579.7 billion by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. Rail logistics transport, involving the movement of goods on wheeled vehicles running on rails, is a significant and cost-effective mode of transportation over short and long distances.

The global rail logistics market growth is driven by an increased demand for safer, secure, and efficient transport systems.Growth is fueled by an increase in budget allocations for the development of railways, contributing to the expansion of rail logistics.Market growth is hindered by restrictions related to cross-border freight transport, posing challenges for rail logistics.Opportunities for growth are presented by the testing of autonomous trains, along with the surge in development and increased mining and industrial activities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger train services were shut down, and freight transport services were restricted due to a decline in demand for commodities and disruptions in the supply chain. Rail logistics services were utilized for the transportation of essential commodities in several countries.

Dominance of Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global rail logistics market during the forecast period. The regions growth is attributed to increased trade, supported by extended investments by governments in rail freight for goods movement.

Leading companies in the global rail logistics market include A.P. Moller-Maersk, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV A/S, Geodis, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Schenker Deutschland AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and other prominent key players.



(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

