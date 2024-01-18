Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the

Nigeria online food delivery market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Nigeria online food delivery market size reached

US$ 936.5 Million

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 2,391.7 Million

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 10.7%

during 2024-2032.

Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Overview:

Online food delivery is a service that enables customers to order food from restaurants through digital platforms or mobile applications, which are then delivered to their specified location. Users can browse menus, select dishes, and place orders online, offering convenience and a wide array of culinary choices.

This service has transformed the food industry by providing a seamless and efficient way for consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of their homes or workplaces. It typically involves a network of delivery drivers or third-party services that transport the ordered food from the restaurant to the customer, creating a streamlined and time-saving solution for those seeking diverse culinary options without the need to dine out.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/nigeria-online-food-delivery-market/requestsample

Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

The market in Nigeria is majorly driven by the increasing demand for convenient dining solutions. In line with this, rapid urbanization and hectic lifestyles of the individuals are positively influencing the market. Online food delivery provides a hassle-free way for individuals to access a variety of cuisines without leaving their homes or offices, catalyzing it's demand. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smartphones and increased internet penetration has facilitated the growth of digital platforms, making it easier for users to explore diverse menus, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time.

This technological shift aligns with a younger, tech-savvy demographic seeking quick and efficient food options, propelling the market. Besides, entrepreneurial initiatives and investments in the online food delivery sector have increased, fostering competition and expanding service availability. Local and international players in the market are introducing innovative features, loyalty programs, and partnerships to attract and retain customers, stimulating the market.

Cultural factors also play a role, as Nigerians value communal dining experiences. Online food delivery allows individuals and families to enjoy restaurant-quality meals together without the need to cook or venture out, strengthening the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of online food delivery, as safety concerns led many to prefer contactless options. Restaurants adapting to delivery models and implementing hygiene measures contributed to the market's resilience during challenging times.

Competitive Landscape:



AreaChops

Chopnownow

Foodie Nigeria

Foodstantly

Gingerbox

GoFood (AT&A Retail Limited)

Jumia Foods

NaijaEats Ofood (Opay)

Key Market Segmentation:

Platform Type Insights:



Mobile Applications Websites

Business Model Insights:



Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System Full-Service Food Delivery System

Payment Mode Insights:



Online Cash on Delivery

End User Insights:



Individual Corporate

Regional Insights:



North West

South West

North Central Others

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Group



134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA



--

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800



United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163