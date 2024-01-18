Companion Animal Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Factors, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) How Big is the Companion Animal Health Market ? :

IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Companion Animal Health Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The global companion animal health market size reached US$ 25.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2032.

What is Companion Animal Health ? :

Companion animal health refers to the comprehensive range of products, services, and technologies aimed at maintaining or improving the well-being of pets and other domestic animals that live in close association with humans. This encompasses a wide variety of offerings, including vaccines, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutritional supplements, and telemedicine services specifically designed for animals like dogs, cats, and small mammals. These solutions come in various forms, such as oral medications, injectables, topical treatments, and tech-enabled devices for monitoring health metrics. The advantages of focusing on companion animal health are manifold, not only contributing to the longevity and quality of life for the animals but also having a direct impact on human well-being through the promotion of zoonotic disease control and emotional support. Therefore, the industry serves a dual purpose of elevating animal health standards while indirectly contributing to human health and emotional well-being.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Agrolabo S.p.A

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Santé Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Indian Immunologicals Limited (National Dairy Development Board)

Merck & Co. Inc

Norbrook Laboratories

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Zoetis

Companion Animal Health Market Growth:

The global companion animal health market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of pets and the emotional bonding between humans and animals. This is intensifying the focus on pet healthcare. Along with this, the rising awareness and education among pet owners about the necessity for regular health check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care is providing a boost to market demand. In addition, advances in veterinary medicine, including innovative diagnostics and treatments, are providing more effective and less invasive solutions for pet healthcare.

Moreover, the shift towards premium pet foods and supplements indicates a growing willingness among consumers to invest in high-quality animal care. Apart from this, regulatory support in the form of guidelines and approvals for new animal health products also aids in market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of telemedicine and online platforms for veterinary consultation is creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:



Dogs

Cats

Equine Others



Breakup by Product:



Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics Others

Breakup by End User:



Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

