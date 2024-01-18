Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market 2024 | Share, Trends, Demand, Growth And Business Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Report by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Others), Application (Non-Food Contact Packaging, Food Contact Packaging, Construction, Household Products, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The Vietnam recycled plastics market size reached 270.1 Kilo Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 532.4 Kilo Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Recycled Plastics Industry:

Environmental Awareness:

Consumers in Vietnam are becoming conscious of the environmental impact of plastic waste. They are actively seeking products and packaging made from recycled plastics, which is propelling the growth of the market. Many businesses in Vietnam are adopting sustainability goals and commitments to reduce their carbon footprint. Using recycled plastics in their products aligns with these objectives and responds to consumer preferences. The visible consequences of plastic pollution in oceans, rivers, and communities are leading to greater concern among the public.

Innovation in Recycling Technologies:

Modern recycling technologies are making it possible to process plastic waste more efficiently. This translates to higher production yields and reduced costs, making recycled plastics a more economically attractive option. Advanced recycling techniques are leading to better quality recycled plastics, which can now match the performance and appearance of virgin plastics. This is expanding the range of applications for recycled plastics in industries, such as packaging and automotive.

Consumer Preferences:

Consumers in Vietnam are increasingly choosing products made from recycled plastics over those made from virgin materials. They are looking for eco-friendly options that align with their values. Businesses that prioritize sustainability by using recycled plastics in their products often gain the loyalty of environment conscious consumers. This encourages more companies to incorporate recycled materials to attract and retain consumers. In addition, brands that use recycled plastics for packaging are perceived as more responsible and attractive to eco-conscious consumers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Vietnam Recycled Plastics Industry:



Vinh Thanh Corporation

Trinh Nghi Joint Stock Company

Import and Export Joint Stock Company Suwon Vina

Quynh Quyen Hung Yen Trading & Production Company Limited

Trang Yen Plastic Trading Company Limited

Hung Phu Plastic Investment Company Limited

Tran Thanh Phat Company

Tin Thanh Plastic Production – Trading Co. Ltd

Hiep Phat Plastic Trading Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Thien Phuoc Production & Trading Co. Ltd.

Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Others

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) represented the largest segment as PET is commonly used in the production of plastic bottles, containers, and polyester fibers, and its recycling rates are consistently high due to its recyclability and demand in various industries.

By Application:



Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Household Products Others

Non-food contact packaging accounted for the largest market share due to a higher demand for virgin plastics in food packaging, while non-food contact packaging, such as bottles, for cleaning products or personal care items, is experiencing higher adoption of recycled plastics.

Regional Insights:



Southern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam enjoys the leading position in the Vietnam recycled plastics market on account of its higher industrialization, urbanization, and concentration of manufacturing facilities, resulting in greater plastic waste generation and recycling activities compared to other regions in the country.

Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among the masses about plastic pollution and its environmental impact is driving the demand for recycled plastics as consumers and businesses seek more sustainable alternatives in the country.

Governing agencies in Vietnam are implementing regulations and policies to promote recycling and reduce plastic waste, creating a supportive regulatory environment for the recycled plastics market.

