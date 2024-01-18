Moody's report unveils rise in global company defaults, highlighting future concerns

(MENAFN) A recent report from credit rating agency Moody's has indicated a notable increase in defaults among global companies during the month of December, sparking concerns about a potentially worsening trend in the future. The report underscores the challenges faced by companies with low credit ratings and substantial borrowing levels, particularly as they grapple with elevated financing costs over an extended period.



According to the findings, the number of companies failing to meet their debt obligations, as rated by Moody's, surged to 20 in December, a significant rise from the four companies recorded in November. The cumulative defaults for the entire year reached 159, pushing the 12-month default rate to 4.8 percent by the end of December. Moody's attributes this spike in defaults to the combination of increasing financing costs and tightening financial conditions, creating heightened challenges for companies with lower credit ratings.



Of particular concern is the observation that over half of the defaults recorded in December involved companies based in the United States. Despite the challenging economic conditions, there remains a lingering worry about the ability of these U.S.-based companies to meet their financial obligations in the face of rising interest rates.



The two sectors most significantly impacted by these defaults, as noted in the report, are the business services sector and the healthcare sector. The rise in interest rates in the United States has added to the financial strain experienced by companies in these sectors. Amidst the current economic risks, experts caution against excessive optimism regarding the potential for interest rate reductions, emphasizing the heightened challenges confronting the global financial market.



As the defaults trend upwards, Moody's report serves as a critical indicator of the financial stresses faced by companies globally, urging a careful assessment of economic conditions and financial strategies in the months ahead.

