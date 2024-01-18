Turkey Two-Wheeler (2W) Market Insights Report 2023 Featuring Honda Turkey, Kuba Motor, Mondial, And Yamaha Turkey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights into the Turkey Two-wheeler (2W) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report evaluates the 2W market in Turkey, which includes internal combustion engines and electric powertrains. Besides the macroeconomic overview and PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis for the 2W market, the report focuses on top players, regulations, start-ups, and the investment scenario from the government's point of view to enhance Turkey's investment attractiveness.
There has been a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Turkey is no exception. The country's 2W industry has witnessed significant growth since 2020, with the E2W market picking up considerable momentum since 2021.
The rising urban population, growing popularity of E2Ws due to increasing awareness among customers, and booming first and last-mile connectivity have increased demand for 2Ws in Turkey. The report also provides stakeholders with potential demand and growth opportunities to explore and capture.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Turkey's 2W Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis 2W Segmentation Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
Takeaways Highlights Market Roadmap Overall Market Attractiveness Market Outlook Current Trends Snapshot of Top ICE Models
Macroeconomic Overview
Economic Overview: Turkey PESTLE Analysis of Turkey 2W Market Porter's 5 Forces Analysis: Turkey 2W Market Government Regulations
Market Snapshot
Registered Motorbikes Unit Sales Unit Sales by Segment Unit Sales of E2Ws Demand Potential Analysis on the Prospects and Challenges Key Market Trends
Competitive Landscape Analysis
Market Share Comparative Benchmarking of 2W Models in Turkey Honda Turkey Mondial Kuba Motor Yamaha Turkey
Start-up Scenario
Key Start-ups Key Product Insights of Start-ups
Investments and Incentives
Investment Attractiveness Investment Incentives from the Government
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Shared Mobility and Last-mile Delivery Start-ups to Stimulate Sales Demand for Electric Mobility Growth Opportunity 2: Battery-swapping Solutions to Accelerate the E2W Market Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in the Growing Start-up Ecosystem
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Honda Turkey Kuba Motor Mondial Yamaha Turkey
