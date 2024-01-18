               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Indian Rupee Slips Against UAE Dirham Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices


1/18/2024 4:43:05 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian rupee slipped 1 paisa to 83.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid rising crude oil prices and withdrawal of foreign funds.

Despite a weak American currency against major overseas rivals, negative sentiment in domestic equity markets kept the Indian currency under pressure, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.16 and inched up to 83.15 against the greenback in morning deals and traded at a loss of 1 paisa over its previous close.

