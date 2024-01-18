Iran - Leading Funder Of Terrorism Regionwide, US State Dept Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran is the
leading funder of terrorism in the region, US State Department
Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing , Trend reports.
He made the remark in response to a question, whether Iran has
the right to defend itself.
"We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its
neighbors in just the past couple of days. On one hand, Iran is the
leading funder of terrorism in the region and the primary source of
instability. On the other hand, it claims that it needs to take
these actions to counter terrorism. So, when you have seen us take
action, it has been in Iraq where our forces are at the invitation
of the Iraqi government. The only reason our forces are there is
that you've seen us take action, which we have done as part of an
international coalition, and after a UN Security Council resolution
condemning the Houthis for their attacks on commercial shipping,"
Miller said.
Meanwhile, on January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two
headquarters of the terrorist group "Jaish al-Adl". Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As
a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.
