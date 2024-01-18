Iran FM Meets Saudi, British Counterparts In Davos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iranian Foreign
Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal
bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed the Gaza war as they met in Davos,
Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trend reports.
The two top diplomats held their talks on the sidelines of the
54th annual meeting of the Davos Economic Forum.
They discussed regional issues including the Gaza war, as well
as economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.
Also on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, the Iranian
foreign minister held talks with his British counterpart David
Cameron, discussing bilateral and regional issues.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737134
