Iran FM Meets Saudi, British Counterparts In Davos


1/18/2024 4:40:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed the Gaza war as they met in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trend reports.

The two top diplomats held their talks on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the Davos Economic Forum.

They discussed regional issues including the Gaza war, as well as economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Also on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, the Iranian foreign minister held talks with his British counterpart David Cameron, discussing bilateral and regional issues.

