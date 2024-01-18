Kazakhstan Plans To Renovate Railway Stations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Repair work at
28 railway stations in Kazakhstan will be carried out in 2024,
Trend reports.
As the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, Kazakhstan's national company)
said, work will be performed to repair engineering systems,
entrance lobbies, roofing, passenger platforms, etc.
It is also planned to begin a major overhaul of the Astana
railway station. During the period of major repairs, the station
will operate uninterruptedly with limited access to the repair work
areas. The date of commissioning of the station will be determined
after concluding an agreement with the contractor for construction
and installation work.
Thus, as part of the large-scale renovation, it is planned to
repair the roof, facade, interior of the station, passenger
platforms, and structures on them. Existing public address systems,
video surveillance devices, as well as fire and security alarms
will be modernized.
In addition, it is planned to replace engineering systems and
improve the adjacent territory of the station.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.