Azerbaijani Minister Reviews Startup Ecosystem Blooming With Tiktok's VP


1/18/2024 4:40:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Helena Lersch, Vice President of Public Policy for Emerging Markets and Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, TikTok, Trend reports via the minister's post on X.

“During a meeting with the Vice President of TikTok Helena Lersch at the Davos Economic Forum, we exchanged views on the work done towards the development of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan, the activities of the TikTok Startup Academy, as well as the importance of social platforms for presenting business potential and opportunities cooperation," he said.

