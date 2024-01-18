Azerbaijani Minister Reviews Startup Ecosystem Blooming With Tiktok's VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Helena Lersch, Vice
President of Public Policy for Emerging Markets and Global Head of
Corporate Social Responsibility, TikTok, Trend reports via the
minister's post on X.
“During a meeting with the Vice President of TikTok Helena
Lersch at the Davos Economic Forum, we exchanged views on the work
done towards the development of the startup ecosystem in
Azerbaijan, the activities of the TikTok Startup Academy, as well
as the importance of social platforms for presenting business
potential and opportunities cooperation," he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.