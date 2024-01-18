Azerbaijan, Denmark Weigh Up Opportunities For Wind Energy Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and Denmark have discussed opportunities for collaboration in the field of wind energy, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"On the margins of the Davos Economic Forum, a meeting was held with Vice President of Vestas Wind Systems A/S Morten Dyrholm. During our conversation, we emphasized the growing importance of sustainable energy sources in the context of climate change. Additionally, we discussed current alternative energy projects in our country, the implementation of 'green' technologies, and explored opportunities for cooperation in the field of wind energy usage."

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Danish company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines.

Electricity production from renewable energy sources (RES), including hydropower plants, in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.1 billion kWh in 2023.

Last year, 1.75 billion kilowatt-hours were generated by hydroelectric power plants, 56.6 million kilowatt-hours by wind power plants, 79.4 million kilowatt-hours by solar power plants, and about 223 million kilowatt-hours by solid waste incineration plant (SWIP).

The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to seven percent in the reporting period.

Overall, electricity production in Azerbaijan totaled 29.277 billion kWh, while electricity exports from Azerbaijan amounted to 3.253 billion kWh, and imports amounted to 211.8 million kWh.

