Azerbaijani CEC Meets CIS Observation Mission Delegates For Nearing Presidential Election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has
met the CIS Observation Mission's delegation led by the First
Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, who is staying
in the country to observe the extraordinary presidential election
scheduled for February 7, 2024, Trend reports via the CEC.
Welcoming the guests, Panahov expressed satisfaction with the
meeting.
Emphasizing the crucial role of the observation institution in
ensuring transparency and openness in elections, the CEC chairman
noted that the highest electoral structure under his leadership
always attaches special importance to cooperation with
international organizations.
He highly appreciated the interest shown by international
observers in the elections held in Azerbaijan.
Anfimov, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, requested
information about the projects implemented and the work carried out
in connection with the presidential elections.
Panahov shared details about the steps taken and large-scale
projects implemented to ensure the free, fair, and transparent
conduct of the upcoming elections, addressing questions posed by
the delegation.
The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest and saw an
exchange of opinions.
On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election
in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
(CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
