President Tokayev Embarks On Official Visit To Italy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on an official visit
to Italy, Trend reports.
He was met by Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, and
the representative of Pope Francesco Canalini.
Tomorrow, January 18, President Tokayev will hold talks with
Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia
Meloni.
On the same day, he will participate in the investment round
table and hold a number of meetings with the heads of large Italian
companies.
On January 19, President Tokayev will have an audience with Pope
Francis in the Vatican.
