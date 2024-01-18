Resolution Adopted Today By French Senate Aimed Against Peace In S. Caucasus - Natalie Goulet

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Today, the French Senate adopted an anti-Azerbaijani resolution with 336 votes in favor and just one against.

Natalie Goulet is the lone senator who voted against this resolution. We decided to get her perspective on this document and its potential consequences.

As Natalie Goulet stated in an exclusive interview with Trend , the resolution adopted today in the French Senate is aimed against peace in the South Caucasus.

"This resolution is against reality, peace and stability, and a better future for the South Caucasus. The authors of this document have totally forgotten the history of Armenian occupation," she said.

The senator pointed out that Armenian diaspora in France is playing a toxic and highly dangerous game.

"It's useless and against the peace," she added.

Meanwhile, discussions were held today in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity".

The resolution also calls for guarantees of the right of the Armenian population of Karabakh to return.