Iran's Missile Attack On Erbil Not Aimed At Iraq - FM


1/18/2024 4:40:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran's missile attack on Iraq's Erbil province is in line with the security agreement between Iran and Iraq, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

The minister stated that Iran's missile attacks on Iraq are related to Israeli intelligence (Mossad). Members of the Mossad carried out operations in Iran and openly accepted the operations. Iran will react to every step taken by Israel. Iran hit the Mossad headquarters in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with precision missiles. These missile strikes are not meant to hit Iraq.

Abdollahian added that the local officials of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq have undertaken to protect the security of the borders with Iran.

"Iran will react seriously to any step against its security," he stressed.

On the night of January 16, Iran fired rockets at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq resulting in death of four people.

