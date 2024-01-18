Iran's Missile Attack On Erbil Not Aimed At Iraq - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran's missile
attack on Iraq's Erbil province is in line with the security
agreement between Iran and Iraq, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
The minister stated that Iran's missile attacks on Iraq are
related to Israeli intelligence (Mossad). Members of the Mossad
carried out operations in Iran and openly accepted the operations.
Iran will react to every step taken by Israel. Iran hit the Mossad
headquarters in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with precision
missiles. These missile strikes are not meant to hit Iraq.
Abdollahian added that the local officials of the Kurdish
autonomy of Iraq have undertaken to protect the security of the
borders with Iran.
"Iran will react seriously to any step against its security," he
stressed.
On the night of January 16, Iran fired rockets at the facilities
of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq resulting
in death of four people.
---
