Iranian Weapons Not Used In Ukraine, Abdollahian Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. No Iranian
weapons were used in Ukraine, according to Russian officials, said
Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran,
Trend reports.
According to him, Iran has strong relations with Russia in
various fields, including defense.
"The Iranian side asked Russia about the use of Iranian weapons
in Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly said that Iranian
weapons were not used in Ukraine," Amir Abdollahian emphasized.
The FM also pointed out that Iran has asked Ukraine for a
document on the use of Iranian UAVs on the territory of Ukraine. So
far, the Ukrainian side has not submitted any documents to Iran.
The use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine is an unfounded accusation.
"Iran does not favor war anywhere, including Ukraine. Iran
considers dialogue and discussions to be the solution to all
problems," Amir Abdollahian said.
Recently, the world media has extensively reported on Russia's
use of Iranian-made drones in its war against Ukraine.
