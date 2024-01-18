Making Right Choice At Presidential Poll Falls On Each Azerbaijani Citizen - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Each Azerbaijani citizen is to make the right choice during the presidential election, said Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Education and Science Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The chairman highlighted that Azerbaijan is holding its first extraordinary presidential election since establishing full territorial integrity and sovereignty. For three decades, the Azerbaijani people have followed a historical route that led to this election. The pragmatic and successful program launched by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993 has been seeking to ensure the Azerbaijani people's happiness, prosperity, and security.

He stated that the maintenance of this non-alternative policy was critical for the newly independent Azerbaijani state. Political continuity is an important aspect of strengthening the state.

"Between 1991 and 1993, Azerbaijan faced a tremendous threat with serious repercussions. The Azerbaijani people vividly recall Heydar Aliyev's return to political leadership in 1993, which prevented both civil massacres and the demise of statehood. Another watershed moment in our history occurred with the 2003 presidential election. Choosing a political leader capable of avoiding threats, unifying people, maintaining and confidently pursuing national interests, ensuring stability, and steering the country toward a positive future was a historical need at the time," he said.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev emphasized that in 2003, the Azerbaijani people elected exceptional statesman Ilham Aliyev as president in order to continue National Leader Heydar Aliyev's visionary agenda. This win represented the people's unshakable support for the great leader's program and vision at a critical juncture in history.

"Analyzing the dynamics of Ilham Aliyev's support in the presidential election reveals a steady growth in votes, cementing him as the clear national leader. On October 15, 2003, he received more than 76 percent of the vote, followed by 88.73 percent on October 15, 2008, 84.54 percent on October 9, 2013, and 86.02 percent on April 11, 2018. These results highlight the people's limitless and unwavering faith in President Ilham Aliyev, demonstrating their enduring trust. His unprecedented historical achievements for the nation and state have garnered him great love and admiration," he noted.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev underscored that during his two-decade leadership, President Ilham Aliyev introduced a model of political activity characterized by rational judgments, political realism aligned with national objectives, and a commitment to political culture, moral standards, and national political ethics within Azerbaijan's political system.

As per his statement, the state program for the development of regions, endorsed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2004, along with economic diversification, the cultivation of human capital, the establishment of technology-based industries, and other reforms, have yielded significant results in a brief timeframe.

"It's noteworthy that in 2006, Azerbaijan claimed the top spot globally with a real GDP growth rate of 32.5 percent. This remarkable economic achievement became a focal point of global discussions at the time. However, it marked just the outset. Under President Ilham Aliyev's visionary development approach, state budget funds surged from approximately $3 billion in 2003 to about $38 billion in 2023," he remarked.

Due to President Ilham Aliyev's adept foreign policy focused on national interests, Azerbaijan swiftly gained prominence in the international arena, transforming into an influential global political player. The country's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2011, with the trust of 155 countries, highlighted its growing influence and rapid economic development. Moreover, in 2016, Azerbaijan unanimously assumed the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for 2019–2022, a significant role in an institution uniting 120 countries after the UN General Assembly. Under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the NAM's role in global affairs saw a notable increase, marked by the introduction of new initiatives and heightened involvement in shaping world processes.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev highlighted the substantial economic projects undertaken by Azerbaijan, propelling the nation into a major transport hub that plays a pivotal role in the contemporary global economy.

"The Trans Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) corridor stands out as a highly efficient and functional transit system for cargo transportation. Additionally, Azerbaijan actively contributes to the establishment of new transportation corridors, a key factor shaping the country's economic development," the chairman said.

"Thanks to extensive efforts, systematic measures, and profound reforms directed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has evolved into a politically and macroeconomically stable nation. It stands as a secure country and serves as the political, economic, and cultural nucleus of the region. Azerbaijan is not only an initiator and active participant in significant energy, transport, and infrastructure projects but also a reliable partner in securing Europe's energy needs. Furthermore, it has become a member of the global space community and a crucial transit hub," he said.

He underscored that, as acknowledged by foreign experts, the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by an independent policy rooted in mutual trust and national interests, currently stands as a model of political stability, peace, progress, and tolerance on the international stage.

"In all his speeches, President Ilham Aliyev has consistently emphasized our primary objective - the crucial task of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation. Every initiative undertaken is dedicated to addressing this paramount challenge. Thus, in addition to foreign policy and economic development, there has been swift progress in establishing a modern army. The armed forces of Azerbaijan, shaped and nurtured through the exceptional contributions of national leader Heydar Aliyev, have evolved into one of the 50 strongest armies globally. This transformation is a result of systematic and steadfast efforts under the guidance of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. The armed forces are being equipped with diverse military hardware, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and small arms - all integral components of the reforms crucial for securing our historic victory," the chairman added.

Under the leadership of the triumphant Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory in the Second Karabakh War. The restoration of the country's territorial integrity, which was violated for nearly 30 years, and the liberation of Shusha, regarded as the cultural cradle of the Azerbaijani people, represent the pinnacle of President Ilham Aliyev's triumph. Through the resolute leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the unity of the people, and the strength of the Azerbaijani army, the Second Karabakh War, starting on September 27, 2020, and the 23-hour anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023, eradicated Armenian separatism in Azerbaijan once and for all, restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev, as a triumphant commander, decisively shattered Armenian myths during the Second Karabakh War. He showcased to the world that the true heroes, courageous soldiers, and officers are the Azerbaijani warriors who, scaling steep cliffs, liberated the ancestral stronghold of Shusha and etched the date of Victory - November 8 - into history. Simultaneously, Aliyev highlighted the historical absence of a state, army, or heroic warriors among Armenians.

He underscored that President Ilham Aliyev, by fostering unity among the people and promoting civil solidarity, executed a series of coherent political, economic, and social reforms, leading to sustainable economic development. On the battlefield, he put an end to the nearly 30-year occupation of Karabakh by Armenia, fully restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan has established a new geopolitical reality in the region, playing a pivotal role in shaping fresh political and economic relationships aligned with this reality. Notably, the nation has achieved economic development despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Second Karabakh War. Adequate measures have been implemented to safeguard the social well-being of the population, ensuring their health, security, and the defense of the country," he said.

"A preliminary comparative analysis of Azerbaijan's development over the last 20 years reveals that the state's consistent pursuit of economic diversification has led to both the sustainable and enduring development of the country. Simultaneously, this approach has effectively reduced the state's and population's dependence on the oil sector. Life has demonstrated that President Ilham Aliyev's political will to implement large-scale reforms, coupled with a well-conceived new model of economic development and an innovative, flexible management system, has effectively secured the attainment of set objectives," he added.

"Under the astute guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people are fortifying the modern Azerbaijani state to meet the challenges of the millennium. Azerbaijan stands as a state founded on the principles of the rule of law and democracy, where fundamental human rights and freedoms are fully safeguarded. The Republic of Azerbaijan is steadfastly progressing on the journey of democratic development. It is imperative for everyone to recognize unequivocally that any actions contrary to the national interests, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be met with a resolute and appropriate response," the MP said.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev is ushering in a new phase in the construction of a modern Azerbaijani state.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev, engaging with former IDPs in the newly constructed towns and settlements for them, expressed, "We are striving to ensure that you live well and comfortably. And we will construct even more beautiful cities and towns after liberating our lands from Armenia's occupation; we will unquestionably accomplish it." The endorsement of the I Great Return Program and the swift restoration of liberated territories, employing state-of-the-art technologies through projects like Smart City and Smart Village, serve as a tangible testament to the Head of State fulfilling his commitment," he emphasized.

"Former IDPs have now reclaimed five settlements, actively contributing to the revitalization of their homeland from their beautiful and comfortable homes. By 2026, an estimated 140,000 former IDPs would return to their native countries, notably Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, to begin a new chapter in their lives. This demonstrates once more that the Azerbaijani people, led by President Ilham Aliyev, are masters of their fate and unwaveringly committed to progress. The unbreakable political will of the Azerbaijani people remains steadfastly united around their leader and successful commander, President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

"I am confident that in the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, every Azerbaijani will cast their vote for the distinguished statesman and architect of modern Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, our state will undoubtedly achieve new remarkable successes, ushering in an era of Great Revival," Bakhtiyar Aliyev concluded.