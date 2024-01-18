Making Right Choice At Presidential Poll Falls On Each Azerbaijani Citizen - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Each Azerbaijani
citizen is to make the right choice during the presidential
election, said Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee
on Education and Science Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Trend reports.
The chairman highlighted that Azerbaijan is holding its first
extraordinary presidential election since establishing full
territorial integrity and sovereignty. For three decades, the
Azerbaijani people have followed a historical route that led to
this election. The pragmatic and successful program launched by
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993 has been seeking to ensure the
Azerbaijani people's happiness, prosperity, and security.
He stated that the maintenance of this non-alternative policy
was critical for the newly independent Azerbaijani state. Political
continuity is an important aspect of strengthening the state.
"Between 1991 and 1993, Azerbaijan faced a tremendous threat
with serious repercussions. The Azerbaijani people vividly recall
Heydar Aliyev's return to political leadership in 1993, which
prevented both civil massacres and the demise of statehood. Another
watershed moment in our history occurred with the 2003 presidential
election. Choosing a political leader capable of avoiding threats,
unifying people, maintaining and confidently pursuing national
interests, ensuring stability, and steering the country toward a
positive future was a historical need at the time," he said.
Bakhtiyar Aliyev emphasized that in 2003, the Azerbaijani people
elected exceptional statesman Ilham Aliyev as president in order to
continue National Leader Heydar Aliyev's visionary agenda. This win
represented the people's unshakable support for the great leader's
program and vision at a critical juncture in history.
"Analyzing the dynamics of Ilham Aliyev's support in the
presidential election reveals a steady growth in votes, cementing
him as the clear national leader. On October 15, 2003, he received
more than 76 percent of the vote, followed by 88.73 percent on
October 15, 2008, 84.54 percent on October 9, 2013, and 86.02
percent on April 11, 2018. These results highlight the people's
limitless and unwavering faith in President Ilham Aliyev,
demonstrating their enduring trust. His unprecedented historical
achievements for the nation and state have garnered him great love
and admiration," he noted.
Bakhtiyar Aliyev underscored that during his two-decade
leadership, President Ilham Aliyev introduced a model of political
activity characterized by rational judgments, political realism
aligned with national objectives, and a commitment to political
culture, moral standards, and national political ethics within
Azerbaijan's political system.
As per his statement, the state program for the development of
regions, endorsed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2004, along with
economic diversification, the cultivation of human capital, the
establishment of technology-based industries, and other reforms,
have yielded significant results in a brief timeframe.
"It's noteworthy that in 2006, Azerbaijan claimed the top spot
globally with a real GDP growth rate of 32.5 percent. This
remarkable economic achievement became a focal point of global
discussions at the time. However, it marked just the outset. Under
President Ilham Aliyev's visionary development approach, state
budget funds surged from approximately $3 billion in 2003 to about
$38 billion in 2023," he remarked.
Due to President Ilham Aliyev's adept foreign policy focused on
national interests, Azerbaijan swiftly gained prominence in the
international arena, transforming into an influential global
political player. The country's election as a non-permanent member
of the UN Security Council in 2011, with the trust of 155
countries, highlighted its growing influence and rapid economic
development. Moreover, in 2016, Azerbaijan unanimously assumed the
Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for 2019–2022, a
significant role in an institution uniting 120 countries after the
UN General Assembly. Under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the NAM's
role in global affairs saw a notable increase, marked by the
introduction of new initiatives and heightened involvement in
shaping world processes.
Bakhtiyar Aliyev highlighted the substantial economic projects
undertaken by Azerbaijan, propelling the nation into a major
transport hub that plays a pivotal role in the contemporary global
economy.
"The Trans Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) corridor
stands out as a highly efficient and functional transit system for
cargo transportation. Additionally, Azerbaijan actively contributes
to the establishment of new transportation corridors, a key factor
shaping the country's economic development," the chairman said.
"Thanks to extensive efforts, systematic measures, and profound
reforms directed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has evolved
into a politically and macroeconomically stable nation. It stands
as a secure country and serves as the political, economic, and
cultural nucleus of the region. Azerbaijan is not only an initiator
and active participant in significant energy, transport, and
infrastructure projects but also a reliable partner in securing
Europe's energy needs. Furthermore, it has become a member of the
global space community and a crucial transit hub," he said.
He underscored that, as acknowledged by foreign experts, the
Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by an independent policy rooted in
mutual trust and national interests, currently stands as a model of
political stability, peace, progress, and tolerance on the
international stage.
"In all his speeches, President Ilham Aliyev has consistently
emphasized our primary objective - the crucial task of safeguarding
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation. Every
initiative undertaken is dedicated to addressing this paramount
challenge. Thus, in addition to foreign policy and economic
development, there has been swift progress in establishing a modern
army. The armed forces of Azerbaijan, shaped and nurtured through
the exceptional contributions of national leader Heydar Aliyev,
have evolved into one of the 50 strongest armies globally. This
transformation is a result of systematic and steadfast efforts
under the guidance of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President
Ilham Aliyev. The armed forces are being equipped with diverse
military hardware, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and
small arms - all integral components of the reforms crucial for
securing our historic victory," the chairman added.
Under the leadership of the triumphant Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory in the Second Karabakh War.
The restoration of the country's territorial integrity, which was
violated for nearly 30 years, and the liberation of Shusha,
regarded as the cultural cradle of the Azerbaijani people,
represent the pinnacle of President Ilham Aliyev's triumph. Through
the resolute leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the
unity of the people, and the strength of the Azerbaijani army, the
Second Karabakh War, starting on September 27, 2020, and the
23-hour anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023,
eradicated Armenian separatism in Azerbaijan once and for all,
restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the
country.
Bakhtiyar Aliyev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev, as a
triumphant commander, decisively shattered Armenian myths during
the Second Karabakh War. He showcased to the world that the true
heroes, courageous soldiers, and officers are the Azerbaijani
warriors who, scaling steep cliffs, liberated the ancestral
stronghold of Shusha and etched the date of Victory - November 8 -
into history. Simultaneously, Aliyev highlighted the historical
absence of a state, army, or heroic warriors among Armenians.
He underscored that President Ilham Aliyev, by fostering unity
among the people and promoting civil solidarity, executed a series
of coherent political, economic, and social reforms, leading to
sustainable economic development. On the battlefield, he put an end
to the nearly 30-year occupation of Karabakh by Armenia, fully
restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
"Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan has established a new
geopolitical reality in the region, playing a pivotal role in
shaping fresh political and economic relationships aligned with
this reality. Notably, the nation has achieved economic development
despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Second
Karabakh War. Adequate measures have been implemented to safeguard
the social well-being of the population, ensuring their health,
security, and the defense of the country," he said.
"A preliminary comparative analysis of Azerbaijan's development
over the last 20 years reveals that the state's consistent pursuit
of economic diversification has led to both the sustainable and
enduring development of the country. Simultaneously, this approach
has effectively reduced the state's and population's dependence on
the oil sector. Life has demonstrated that President Ilham Aliyev's
political will to implement large-scale reforms, coupled with a
well-conceived new model of economic development and an innovative,
flexible management system, has effectively secured the attainment
of set objectives," he added.
"Under the astute guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, the
Azerbaijani people are fortifying the modern Azerbaijani state to
meet the challenges of the millennium. Azerbaijan stands as a state
founded on the principles of the rule of law and democracy, where
fundamental human rights and freedoms are fully safeguarded. The
Republic of Azerbaijan is steadfastly progressing on the journey of
democratic development. It is imperative for everyone to recognize
unequivocally that any actions contrary to the national interests,
independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be met
with a resolute and appropriate response," the MP said.
Bakhtiyar Aliyev highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev is
ushering in a new phase in the construction of a modern Azerbaijani
state.
According to him, President Ilham Aliyev, engaging with former
IDPs in the newly constructed towns and settlements for them,
expressed, "We are striving to ensure that you live well and
comfortably. And we will construct even more beautiful cities and
towns after liberating our lands from Armenia's occupation; we will
unquestionably accomplish it." The endorsement of the I Great
Return Program and the swift restoration of liberated territories,
employing state-of-the-art technologies through projects like Smart
City and Smart Village, serve as a tangible testament to the Head
of State fulfilling his commitment," he emphasized.
"Former IDPs have now reclaimed five settlements, actively
contributing to the revitalization of their homeland from their
beautiful and comfortable homes. By 2026, an estimated 140,000
former IDPs would return to their native countries, notably
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, to begin a new chapter in their
lives. This demonstrates once more that the Azerbaijani people, led
by President Ilham Aliyev, are masters of their fate and
unwaveringly committed to progress. The unbreakable political will
of the Azerbaijani people remains steadfastly united around their
leader and successful commander, President Ilham Aliyev," he
said.
"I am confident that in the extraordinary presidential election
scheduled for February 7, 2024, every Azerbaijani will cast their
vote for the distinguished statesman and architect of modern
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, our state will
undoubtedly achieve new remarkable successes, ushering in an era of
Great Revival," Bakhtiyar Aliyev concluded.
