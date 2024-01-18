Azerbaijan Drafting New Status Of Military Staff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17 . A new draft law "On the status of military servicemen" will be developed said the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafet Askerov, Trend reports.

Askerov noted that during the session the Committee together with the Department of State Construction, Administrative and Military Legislation should prepare this bill.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel