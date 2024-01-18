Azerbaijan Drafting New Status Of Military Staff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17 . A new draft law
"On the status of military servicemen" will be developed said the
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Defense,
Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafet Askerov, Trend reports.
Askerov noted that during the session the Committee together
with the Department of State Construction, Administrative and
Military Legislation should prepare this bill.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.