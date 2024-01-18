               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Drafting New Status Of Military Staff


1/18/2024 4:40:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17 . A new draft law "On the status of military servicemen" will be developed said the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafet Askerov, Trend reports.

Askerov noted that during the session the Committee together with the Department of State Construction, Administrative and Military Legislation should prepare this bill.

