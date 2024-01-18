Turkmenistan's Port Accepts Bulk Carriers From Baku For First Time In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Two ships
with cargo from Baku (Azerbaijan) arrived at the Turkmenbashi
International Seaport of Turkmenistan, for the first time this
year, Trend reports.
According to an official source of Turkmenistan, from Baku to
the Turkmenbashi seaport, the cargo ship Türkmenistan docked at the
berth of the container terminal on January 11, followed by the
cargo ship Magtymguly with containers on board.
In addition to the two arrived cargo ships, the busiest line in
the Caspian Sea between the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and
the Baku International Commercial Seaport is served by Turkmen
RO-PAX class Berkarar and Bagtyyar passenger ships.
Each of these vessels is capable of taking on board 54 trucks
and 200 passengers, covering the route in 12 hours.
Furthermore, the Marine Merchant Fleet of Turkmenistan includes
various types of vessels: bulk carriers, tankers for the
transportation of oil and petroleum products, passenger ships,
automobile and passenger ferries, yachts, tugboats of various
classes, and auxiliary vessels.
The existing sea routes connect the Turkmenbashi International
Seaport with the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan), Astrakhan and
Makhachkala (Russia), Aktau (Kazakhstan), Enzeli, Noshahr,
Bandar-Turkmen (Iran) and other ports.
