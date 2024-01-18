Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee Meeting Cancelled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The 11th meeting
of the joint trade committee between Iran and Pakistan, which
started yesterday, was canceled after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps launched a missile attack on Pakistani territory and
Pakistan objected to this issue, Trend reports.
The mentioned two-day meeting started on January 16 in Chabahar
county of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province (southeastern
Iran). Several cooperation documents were expected to be signed
between the two countries at the meeting.
The Pakistani delegation refused to participate in the meeting
and returned to Pakistan.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles
were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result,
2 children died and 3 people were injured.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.