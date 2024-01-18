Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee Meeting Cancelled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The 11th meeting of the joint trade committee between Iran and Pakistan, which started yesterday, was canceled after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a missile attack on Pakistani territory and Pakistan objected to this issue, Trend reports.

The mentioned two-day meeting started on January 16 in Chabahar county of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province (southeastern Iran). Several cooperation documents were expected to be signed between the two countries at the meeting.

The Pakistani delegation refused to participate in the meeting and returned to Pakistan.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.